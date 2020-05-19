ADOL providing extra help to those seeking unemployment benefits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the third week, the Alabama Department of Labor is providing extra help to residents who need to apply for unemployment benefits.
According to ADOL, residents seeking unemployment benefits can come to the Cramton Bowl Multiplex, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to get assistance.
ADOL says it will only serve between 400 to 450 people a day. Those who show up are asked to arrive early and get in line.
“You are welcome to bring a lawn chair and snacks while you move through the line,” ADOL said in a Facebook post.
Those who come for assistance must practice social distancing and wear a mask or face covering.
ADOL says more than 400,000 Alabamians have filed unemployment claims. More than $500 million in state and federal benefits has been paid out in just six weeks.
Those who apply can track their application using ADOL’s claim tracker tool. Access to the tracking tool can be found at www.labor.alabama.gov with login requiring the claimant’s social security number and PIN.
