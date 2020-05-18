YMCAs reopen in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Heart of the Valley YMCA is opening all three facilities in Madison County on Monday, but not without changes.
The most important change you need to know about is the new reservation policy. Now, when you want to go workout you need to go on the Heart of the Valley YMCA website to reserve a time slot.
The YMCA facilities are limiting 50 people to working out in the fitness center, four people walking on the track and six people swimming laps at any one time. So, starting at 6 a.m., you can sign up for a 75 minute time slot until each slot is full.
Once your 75 minutes is up, you will have to leave.
Along with those changes, water fountains, showers, saunas and steam rooms are all closed. The gym is also closed for basketball and racquetball courts will not be open either.
The pool is open for swimming laps, but you’ll need to reserve a time to do that as well.
The YMCA is asking members wear a mask but it is not a requirement.
They also want you to wipe down your equipment before and after you use it and leave kids at home, their child watch services are also closed.
As for what’s open, the fitness centers, walking tracks, weight areas and lap pool are all ready to be used.
For more on what to expect at Madison County YMCAs, check out Heart of the Valley YMCA website.
