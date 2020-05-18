Tennessee Valley nonprofits need volunteers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Help wanted! That’s the message from several nonprofit organizations across the Tennessee Valley.
As thrift stores reopen and hurricane season begins, there’s a big need for volunteers.
The Salvation Army Family Store on Oakwood Avenue, in Huntsville, is currently open. However, they have limited hours because they still have limited staff.
The Salvation Army is one of several nonprofit organizations in the Tennessee Valley currently looking for more volunteers.
“This pandemic has hit volunteers and donors alike. We have seen both volunteers and people who used to be financial donors come to us since the pandemic and say, we ourselves are hurting, can you help me,” said Salvation Army Corps Officer Chris Bryant.
Kimberly Clark is one of the Salvation Army volunteers. She says showing up to help at the Salvation Army store is more than a chore to keep her busy.
“I feel like it’s a calling on my life, so I’m here every day. If the store was open seven days a week, I would be here seven days a week,“ said Clark.
Leaders at the Huntsville Salvation Army say they have a lot of openings and a lot of needs.
“We’re looking for two to three people who want to come and help serve meals. If there’s a couple of people who want to help another volunteer activities, we even send out prayer cards once a week. There’s a lot of opportunities there,“ said Bryant.
Without volunteers, it’s difficult for the Salvation Army to provide thousands of meals a week.
Of course, other organizations like the Red Cross also need volunteers during this pandemic.
“We know that the need for our services is not going down and therefore the need for our volunteers has not decreased at all. In addition, we have a new demand for people to help us with blood drives. The way we’ve done our blood drives has changed, we’re making sure to keep our donors and our staff safe so we need volunteers to help us with screenings,“ said Khris Anderson.
If you want to sign up to be a volunteer at the Salvation Army, you can call their office at (256) 536-5576. If you want to volunteer at the Red Cross, here’s a link. https://www.redcross.org/local/al-ms/volunteer.html
