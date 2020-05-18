Storms today with a cooler stretch this week

Happy Monday! It is a wet start to the workweek and we have more of that rain on the way.
We have seen some scattered showers and storms across North Alabama through the early morning hours and we likely have more this afternoon. This morning will stay mostly cloudy and humid as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s.
There will be a few areas of isolated storms by lunchtime today, but a better chance at showers and storms will pick up by mid-afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the Valley. This could bring some gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph as well as periods of heavy rainfall. From there we will actually have a cooler stretch through the middle of the week.
An upper level low pressure system will get "cut off" from the flow, and that will mean a gloomy, cool, and wet stretch through the middle of this week. That means that temperatures will likely range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s through at least Thursday, with off and on scattered showers and storms. Right now it looks to exit just in time for the holiday weekend. However, there will still be isolated storm chances through the weekend, but it doesn't look like a washout. With the low pressure system moving out that means we will see a return of warmer weather for the unofficial start to summer.
