Storms today with a cooler stretch this week

An upper level low pressure system will get "cut off" from the flow, and that will mean a gloomy, cool, and wet stretch through the middle of this week. That means that temperatures will likely range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s through at least Thursday, with off and on scattered showers and storms. Right now it looks to exit just in time for the holiday weekend. However, there will still be isolated storm chances through the weekend, but it doesn't look like a washout. With the low pressure system moving out that means we will see a return of warmer weather for the unofficial start to summer.