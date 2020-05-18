Rain, storms expected this week

The cold front will depart to the east this evening and rain showers and storms will come to an end. Winds will shift to the northwest with cooler temps in the middle 50s by daybreak on Tuesday.
Partly cloudy skies and northwest winds behind the cold front will keep temperatures on the cooler side for the middle part of the week. Highs will only be in the 60s to middle 70s. We will be tracking a cut-off center of low pressure moving in from the north by Tuesday into Wednesday. This low pressure center will allow for daily chances for isolated to widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the week.
More scattered rain and storms will round out the work week on Friday with temperatures back into the 80s. An early look at the Memorial Day holiday weekend is warmer with temps in the middle to upper 80s, rain showers and storms will be possible Saturday through Monday.
