Multiple stolen vehicles, equipment recovered in Jackson County

Deputies say on May 13, they found a stolen 2020 side by side valued at $22,856 at a residence on County Road 138 in Skyline. Sheriff’s office investigators notified Scottsboro police investigators of a location where other stolen property was believed to be located. The sheriff’s office says Scottsboro police investigators found a second 2020 side by side and utility trailer valued at $19,359 at a residence on Lakeshore Drive in Scottsboro.