Multiple stolen vehicles, equipment recovered in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of several stolen vehicles.
Deputies say on May 13, they found a stolen 2020 side by side valued at $22,856 at a residence on County Road 138 in Skyline. Sheriff’s office investigators notified Scottsboro police investigators of a location where other stolen property was believed to be located. The sheriff’s office says Scottsboro police investigators found a second 2020 side by side and utility trailer valued at $19,359 at a residence on Lakeshore Drive in Scottsboro.
Scottsboro police charged Spencer Rick Coates, 39, of Huntsville first-degree receiving stolen property in connection to the items located on Lakeshore Drive.
The two side by sides and trailer were reported stolen from a business in Huntsville on May 3.
The Investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected in the case.
In a separate investigation involving a rash of stolen all-terrain vehicles in the Macedonia, Section and Dutton areas, the following property was recovered:
- Honda Foreman 400 ATV & 25 gal sprayer - Valued at $5,000
- Yamaha Grizzly 550 ATV- Valued at $9,800
- Echo 225 Grass Trimmer - Valued at 250
- Honda Rancher 350 ATV - Valued at $1,500
- Honda 300 4x4 ATV - Valued at $2,500
- Camo John Deere Gator 4 Seater UTV - Valued at $10,000
The suspect in these thefts is Richard Allen Green, 34, of Section. Deputies say Green has been observed on some of these vehicles and has fled from law enforcement on several occasions in the past week.
Arrest warrants have been obtained for Green.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.