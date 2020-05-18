Limestone County Courthouse reopens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Courthouse and other public offices reopened Monday.
Probate court hearings resumed.
There are changes though.
Currently, the only people allowed at the in-person hearings are the parties involved and their legal representatives.
If you must handle other business at the courthouse, you’ll notice some changes. There are glass barriers at windows.
You do still have guidelines to follow as well.
“We’re back open to the public. You know, we have limitations like anyone else. We’re trying to abide by the 6 foot distancing rule. The biggest thing is that we want to protect our employees plus protect the citizens of this great county,” said Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly.
Another thing to keep in mind is if you need to pay a traffic citation but can’t do so online, reach out to the circuit clerk before you go to the courthouse.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.