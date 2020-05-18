LifeSouth seeking blood donors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - LifeSouth says blood is in short supply at hospitals amid the pandemic, especially in north Alabama.
The need has rapidly increased as elective surgeries resume.
All blood types are needed, but LifeSouth officials say the need is critical for type O and B donors.
LifeSouth officials are asking all eligible donors to book an appointment to donate as soon as possible.
There are has six donor centers across north Alabama in Huntsville, Madison, Albertville, Decatur, Cullman, and Florence. LifeSouth’s bloodmobiles will continue to be out at many locations in the coming weeks.
All donor centers and bloodmobiles are enforcing social distancing between donors, implementing heightened sanitation protocols and encouraging donors to wait in their cars until their appointment time.
Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is also needed.
For additional information or to find a donation location near you, call LifeSouth at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org.
LifeSouth serves many local hospitals, such as Huntsville Hospital, Decatur Morgan Hospital, North Alabama Medical Center, and Marshall Medical Center North and South.
