Legislature accepts Ivey’s amendment on use of $1.8B in COVID-19 funds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Legislature has accepted Gov. Kay Ivey’s executive amendment that broadly details how federal coronavirus relief funds should be used.
The amendment deposits the money into several broad categories such as $300 million to reimburse state agencies for coronavirus expenses and $250 million to local governments.
Legislative leaders will get advance notice of large expenditures but have no power to stop it. The money can only be shifted to different categories with approval of a committee of legislative leaders.
Alabama lawmakers met for the final day of the legislative session Monday amid a dispute with Ivey over the use of the $1.8 billion. The Republican governor and Republican-controlled Legislature have been in a tug-of-war over the funds.
“I commend the Alabama Legislature for their cooperation by supporting my Executive Amendment to SB161. This friendly amendment ensures the CARES Act money will be immediately available to the people of Alabama and put to use under the intent of the U.S. Congress and President Trump,” Ivey said in a statement after the House and Senate votes.
Ivey signed the General Fund budget, the Education Trust Fund and the PSCA bond bill Monday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.