Huntsville Hospital system updates support person, caregiver guidelines

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital Health System is recognizing the need some patients have for a support person or caregiver. As such, the hospital system has issued updated guidelines for this.
- All support persons/caregivers must be 16 years of age and older.
- All support persons/caregivers will be screened for fever/temperature.
- Anyone exhibiting symptoms of illness will not be allowed in our facility.
- All support persons/caregivers must wear a mask or appropriate face covering, must observe social distancing and must sanitize their hands frequently.
Password protection
Upon admission, the patient will provide a password so that communication can take place between the hospital staff and family members. This password is used for identification during the hospitalization.
Supporting an adult patient
A point of contact (family member or caregiver age 16 and over) and a support plan are established upon admission. The point of contact will be communicated with, at a minimum of once daily, if desired.
For non-COVID-19 patients, one support person is allowed.
Adult surgery patients who stay overnight may have one person after the patient is in their room.
End-of-life care. One to two people are allowed to support the patient during end-of-life care.
If supporting a COVID-19 patient, thorough education on risk and personal protective equipment is required.
Supporting a pediatric patient
If you are supporting a patient in the pediatrics unit, pediatric ICU, and pediatric emergency department or in the neonatal ICU, please observe the following guidelines:
- All persons are screened at the front entrance of Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children.
- For non-COVID-19 pediatric patients, two parents/caregivers are able to support the child with only one person at the bedside.
- Pediatric patients having surgery may be escorted with their parents into pre-op, return to their vehicle for the procedure, and then called back to recovery when the surgery is completed.
Supporting a patient in mother-baby, labor and delivery, antepartum and the OB emergency department
- All persons are screened at the front entrance of Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children.
- For non-COVID-19 patients, one support person is allowed per patient.
