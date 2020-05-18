Huntsville Hospital system updates support person, caregiver guidelines

Huntsville Hospital system updates support person, caregiver guidelines
(Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 18, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 3:57 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital Health System is recognizing the need some patients have for a support person or caregiver. As such, the hospital system has issued updated guidelines for this.

  • All support persons/caregivers must be 16 years of age and older.
  • All support persons/caregivers will be screened for fever/temperature.
  • Anyone exhibiting symptoms of illness will not be allowed in our facility.
  • All support persons/caregivers must wear a mask or appropriate face covering, must observe social distancing and must sanitize their hands frequently.

Password protection

Upon admission, the patient will provide a password so that communication can take place between the hospital staff and family members. This password is used for identification during the hospitalization.

Supporting an adult patient

A point of contact (family member or caregiver age 16 and over) and a support plan are established upon admission. The point of contact will be communicated with, at a minimum of once daily, if desired.

For non-COVID-19 patients, one support person is allowed.

Adult surgery patients who stay overnight may have one person after the patient is in their room.

End-of-life care. One to two people are allowed to support the patient during end-of-life care.

If supporting a COVID-19 patient, thorough education on risk and personal protective equipment is required.

Supporting a pediatric patient

If you are supporting a patient in the pediatrics unit, pediatric ICU, and pediatric emergency department or in the neonatal ICU, please observe the following guidelines:

  • All persons are screened at the front entrance of Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children.
  • For non-COVID-19 pediatric patients, two parents/caregivers are able to support the child with only one person at the bedside.
  • Pediatric patients having surgery may be escorted with their parents into pre-op, return to their vehicle for the procedure, and then called back to recovery when the surgery is completed.

Supporting a patient in mother-baby, labor and delivery, antepartum and the OB emergency department

  • All persons are screened at the front entrance of Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children.
  • For non-COVID-19 patients, one support person is allowed per patient.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.