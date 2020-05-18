Huntsville Hospital to begin testing asymptomatic people

“We don't want the tests to go unused. We think there is ample supply and production across the country is going up to the point if there is another surge there will be far more material the next time around. Based on that, we are looking to changing our criteria,” said Spillers. “We have to make sure we have enough for our patients, enough for our employees, and enough for those who are sick, and then after that we want to start allocating a portion to people who have the desire to be tested.”