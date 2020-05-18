First of north Alabama high schools hold graduation

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The first schools in north Alabama commenced graduation Monday night in Morgan County. All five high schools held graduations on their respective football fields with social distancing in place.
All students were spread apart on the field. Spaces were marked in the bleachers for families to distance as well.
“I will be honest with you, I didn’t know that we would get to have this," expressed Morgan County Schools Superintendent Bill W. Hopkins Jr. "I never thought that we would be able to come together and do this.”
For a lot of people the graduation was their first major outing since many health restrictions were introduced amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
“We haven’t been out much at all. Just to the grocery and this is probably almost our first real outing," said Diane Pounders. Her granddaughter graduated top of her class.
