Emergency Missing Child Alert for 13-year-old girl

Jaikiya Glover, 13, last seen in Fairfield (Source: ALEA)
By WBRC Staff | May 18, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 1:31 PM

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Investigators say Jaikiya Glover was last seen wearing yellow tights, a black shirt, a leopard print shower cap, and carrying a backpack in the area of Terrace G in Fairfield.

She was seen getting into an older model white Honda Accord or Civic at 9:00 a.m. on May 18.

Investigators say the car is very dirty and has dark-tinted windows.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jaikiya Glover, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450 or call 911.

