Decatur man arrested Saturday on multiple drug charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man faces multiple drug charges after a Saturday bust.
During the month of May, the Decatur Police Department received multiple complaints of drug activity in the 3100-block of Modaus Road SW. On May 16, officers followed up at the residence and made contact with Eulises James Sanchez.
Sanchez was found to be in possession of a large quantity of marijuana, as well as a quantity of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Sanchez was charged with possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sanchez was held in lieu of a $3,800.00 bond.
No further information is available at this time.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.