Athens woman shoots passing driver while aiming for another car, police say

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens police say a woman was arrested after shooting a passing vehicle. And she was aiming for another.
Police got a call from Athens Limestone Hospital Friday afternoon about a woman with a gunshot wound who had just been admitted to the emergency room. Officers went to the hospital and learned the victim was driving south on Vine Street when the shooting occurred. The woman said there was an adult female passenger in the front seat and a toddler in the back seat of her car when it happened. Neither of the other two were hurt.
The victim reported hearing a gunshot shortly after she turned onto Vine Street and soon realized she had been shot. Police say she sped away then found a place to pull over. She swapped seats with the passenger who drove her to the hospital.
Her injuries were serious but not life-threatening
Officers and detectives responded to Vine Street to search for the shooter and evidence related to this crime. Police say they found shell casings behind a house rented by 22-year-old Kaila King.
Officers found two AR-15 pistols inside King’s home. Both of these weapons were loaded with ammunition matching the casings found behind this house.
Police say King was questioned about the shooting and the weapons but was released upon completion of their investigation around 8 p.m. Both AR-15 pistols were taken as evidence.
While police were working this scene and collecting evidence, another burst of gunfire erupted about 100 yards away in spite of the heavy police presence.
Shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, Athens police received reports of gunfire in the 1700 block of Rodgers Street. Responding officers say they found a residence with at least 20 bullet holes. One of the rounds went completely through the home and exited the back. Two residents inside at the time of the shooting were unharmed. Officers recovered dozens of shell casings and projectiles from the residence and surrounding property.
On Saturday, a detective conducted a second interview with King regarding the Vine Street shooting. According to police, King said she had been in an ongoing dispute with a man and woman. When she saw this couple driving by her house, King admitted grabbing her two AR pistols. She said she accidentally fired one of them inside her home as she ran out the back door.
Police say King admitted standing at the back corner of the house with a firearm in each hand and waited for them to pass. King said she did not realize there was another car traveling south in front of her targets.
According to police, King said she fired both guns into the first car that came into view. Two bullets hit the victim’s car. The first round entered the driver’s door and pierced the driver twice. The other bullet struck the back door on the driver’s side. It narrowly missed the other adult passenger and toddler.
Several more bullets flew past the victim’s car and struck an unoccupied residence on the other side of the road.
Neither the occupants of the car shot on Vine Street nor the occupants in the home shot up on Rodgers Street had any involvement in these shootings.
King was charged with one felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. She was also charged with two felony counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card related to an earlier crime. King was booked at Athens Police Department then placed in the Limestone County Jail.
Detectives are still working these cases and collecting witness statements. Anyone with information related to these shootings is asked to contact an Athens Police Department detective at 256-233-8700.
