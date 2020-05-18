Argument leads to Sunday morning accident on Memorial Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An early morning vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Sunday started with an argument within the same vehicle.
At 12:40 a.m. on May 17, Huntsville Police Department officers responded to the crash on Memorial Parkway (northbound) and Sparkman Drive. The driver of the vehicle involved was Alicison Moore, age 39 of Huntsville.
An unnamed 65-year-old passenger was also the pedestrian struck by the vehicle.
Investigators say Moore and the passenger were involved in an argument when the passenger took the keys from the ignition and jumped out while still in motion. Moore allegedly ran over the passenger and left the scene. She later returned with someone else driving her.
Moore admitted to driving the vehicle at the time of the incident. She was charged with DUI, open container, and leaving the scene of an accident with injury.
No further details are available as the investigation is ongoing.
