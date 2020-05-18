Alabama COVID-19 cases rise to 12,042; ADPH confirms 488 deaths

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 5:19 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 12,042 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

There have been 488 confirmed deaths statewide.

The ADPH reports there have been 154,694 total tests

In the last 14 days, 60,928 tests have been reported to the state with. 3,927 people testing positive.

The state reports 1,399 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Those numbers are as of 5 a.m. Monday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED MAY 15

COUNTY MAY 15 CASES (9 a.m.) MAY 14 CASES (9 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 79 74 +5
Cullman 67 67 0
DeKalb 185 179 +6
Franklin 288 270 +18
Jackson 60 60 0
Lauderdale 109 102 +7
Lawrence 28 26 +2
Limestone 62 60 +2
Madison 272 259 +13
Marshall 599 586 +13
Morgan 103 99 +4

