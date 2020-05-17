St. John AME Church honor high school and college graduates with drive thru parade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -With high school and college graduation ceremonies postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, a church in Huntsville is stepping up and honoring students in a unique way.
One by one, cars drove up to St. John AME Church to shower the Class of 2020 graduates with love and gifts.
Pastor Maurice Wright said it was a way to show their appreciation to graduates that attend their church who have had to endure a lot of challenges during the pandemic.
Colombia High School graduate Eddie Whitehead was one of 5 students honored.
He said due to COVID-19 he was a little hurt because he missed out on his outdoor track season and faced challenges shifting to online learning.
“As an international baccalaureate student we had a bit more on our plate since we couldn’t do IB testing in school. So, for example for our English we had to do that online and send over notes. it was just a bit different because we were preparing for the test and that was a bit odd, but I’m glad we all made it through," said Whitehead.
While some students might not have the opportunity to walk across the stage because of the pandemic, Whitehead said he’ll be able to, next month on June 26th.
He plans to attend Stillman College and major in Biology.
