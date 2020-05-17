Scammers advertising puppies online, then not sending to buyers

(WAFF) - The Better Business Bureau has seen a recent spike of quarantine puppy scams, and officials want you to be aware.
They say scammers are advertising pets online that don’t exist or are just not sending the pets to buyers. The scammers convince *would be owners* to provide the money up front or make excuses about why they can’t see the pets in person.
One lady lost more than a thousand dollars to two different puppy scammers last month.
If you’re looking to buy a pet during this time, a safe option would be to reach out to a local animal shelter.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.