Rain returns to start the new week

The weekend wraps up with a better chance for showers paired with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will flow in from the south at 10-15 mph, pushing in warm and moist air into the area. Temperatures will be warm once again, peaking into the mid 80s.
A cold front will approach the Tennessee Valley tonight and move through early Monday. Showers will spark from west to east, ending Monday evening.
After the cold front passes, cooler air will work its way in. Highs will drop into the 70s for the first half of the workweek. 80s come back at the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.