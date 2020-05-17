Parks & Recreation ease restrictions to allow more activities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville’s Parks & Recreation Department continues to reopen facilities in a return to more normal operations to the extent allowed by the State Health Officer orders. This revision replaces previously issued guidelines posted on April 30.
Beginning Monday, May 18, Parks & Recreation will allow more activities to occur in its parks and recreation centers. Patrons must continue to abide by distancing and sanitation guidelines and are encouraged to wear masks or face coverings or masks.
For a complete list of what’s open and what remains closed, visit the COVID-19 Response, Parks & Recreation page.
