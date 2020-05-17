North Alabama pastors talk opening verse staying closed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday is the first day houses of worship can welcome members back into the building. But, not all churches are planning to open their doors.
Many congregations are opting for at least another week of on-line worship services.
The North Alabama United Methodists have suspended in-person worship until at least June due to health concerns related to COVID-19.
Dale Cohen, Senior Pastor of the Florence First United Methodist Church, said he and his congregation are just going to wait and see.
“There’s a lot of things that are going to have to happen in order for us to be able to worship together," he said. "Sanitizing and separation will be of utmost importance. We want to make sure we have the systems in place to ensure the safety of people who come to worship.”
Once the suspension of services is over, worship will then pick up in phases.
The first phase won’t begin until there have been 2 weeks of declining cases.
There are to be no more than 10 people present and they must wear a mask and continue social distancing.
On the other hand, members of the Tuscumbia Church of Christ will be meeting in their auditorium Sunday morning.
According to a video on the church’s Facebook page, they plan to hold worship services.
They want church members to know, every inch of the facility has been cleaned and sanitized.
“We want to do this as safe as we possibly can," said Jeff Abrams from Tuscumbia Church of Christ. "We want this assembly to bless our spirit while not jeopardizing the health of anybody.”
Doors of the church will be propped open during services, sanitizer will be available and members are asked to wear a mask and continue social distancing.
