Madison County Probate Court to begin in-person proceedings on Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In-person proceedings will pick back up on Monday, May 18th before the Madison County Probate Court.
Probate Judge Frank Barger asks that all persons presenting themselves to the Court for a hearing must wait in the hall outside the probate courtroom. An announcement will be made before each hearing. A mask that covers the mouth and nose is required. Commitment proceedings will continue to be held via teleconference.
For more information, please call 256-532-3330.
The Alabama Supreme Court lifted restrictions on in-person court hearings in an order.
The order was released by the state Supreme Court Wednesday after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey loosened restrictions in her safer at home order. The state Supreme Court order allowed in-person hearings to resume May 15 and continue through Aug. 15 at the authority of presiding judges.
