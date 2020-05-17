Lindsay Lane Baptist Church host final drive in service before reopening

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) -It’s the first Sunday church leaders can open their chapel doors since the pandemic started more than two months ago.
Lindsay Lane Baptist Church in Athens is waiting a little longer and held a drive in service.
Today’s theme was come as you are and decorate your car.
Inspirational messages were displayed on car windows and members honked for Jesus.
They sat inside their cars and listened to the message.
Pastor Andy John King said they wanted to make the final drive thru fun and creative as they prepare to clean the church and reopen in three weeks.
Church member Joshua McLaughlin said it’s been difficult not being inside the chapel for church service, but he’s thankful for the precautions and creativity from the church staff.
“The fact they’ve taken the extra time to do the zoom meetings with our children to do their connect groups and making fun things for them have been really good. Of course the drive thru today has been really great even though you are not in the same room with them you get see everybody and say hi and it just brings a different kind of spirit to it," said Mclaughlin
Pastor Andy said services will be held online for the next two weeks and plans to reopen the church on June 7th.
