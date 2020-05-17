Joe Wheeler State Park opens campground this week

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attention campers!
This Friday, May 22nd you can once again go camping and spend the night at Joe Wheeler State Park.
We gave you the First Alert back in December when a tornado ripped through the campsite and damaged buildings and uprooted thousands of trees. Clean-up crews now have one of the areas with more than 40 sites back open for you and your family to use. The area will only stay open until the end of October because plans are underway to renovate the park in a big way.
With our new renovated campground that we’re hoping to start in November will have 20 foot wide campsites, 60 foot long, all 50 amp power, brand new bath houses and we’re hoping to add some really cool amenities maybe a swimming pool," said Chad Davis with Joe Wheeler State Park.
The campground was not the only area impacted at Joe Wheeler State Park by December’s tornado. The beach has been closed and will remain closed until the renovations are complete. Some of the other areas like the lodge and marina have been open and they will stay open even during construction.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.