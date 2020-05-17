Isolated thunderstorms tonight with more storms expected Monday

Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening hours, the biggest concerns will be locally heavy rainfall, brief gusty winds and small hail.
A cold front will move through later tonight into Monday and that will bring better chances for rain showers and thunderstorms through the day on Monday. Cloud cover and the cold front will knock down Monday’s temps into the middle 70s, rain showers and storms should depart by late evening Monday.
Temperatures will be below average to near normal for the rest of the week, highs on Tuesday will only be in the low to middle 70s with chances for isolated afternoon showers. Sunny and dry weather will prevail for Wednesday through Friday with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible over Memorial Day weekend. Warmer temperatures look likely into next week with more scattered rain and storm chances.
