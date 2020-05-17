Huntsville man laid off from job, unable to receive unemployment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A lot of people in the Tennessee Valley have been laid off during the coronavirus, and have joined the long line of people filing for unemployment. .
Kevin Bradley was furloughed from his job at Tenneco in Athens back in April, due to the coronavirus.
Shortly after, he filed for unemployment and submitted his documents, but none of his claims have been paid in five weeks.
“It’s been filed and they gave me a couple notices saying that it was a director deposit issue, well there is only one number that I’m aware of to call and you can’t get through on it," said Bradley.
To help make ends meet, Bradley said he has been able to pay bills with the help of his stimulus check and by picking up small end jobs here and there, but he said it’s not enough.
“When that dries up and now you are depending on unemployment, well five weeks of it really hurts. I’ve got little saved up, just like anybody else but we are getting down to the bottom of the barrel here," said Bradley.
The Alabama Department of Labor is closed on the weekends. WAFF 48 will follow up and give you the first alert with Bradley’s update.
