Florence Police arrest man who drove his vehicle into the Tennessee River

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police arrest a man they say was driving recklessly in McFarland Park.
When Officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle, they say the driver ran into the Tennessee River near the beach area of McFarland Park. They say he got out of the vehicle and started swimming further into the river to get away from police.
The Florence Police Water Rescue and Recovery Team was able to get to the driver and bring him to the shore.
The suspect was taken into custody.
Police have not released the suspects name.
