Florence-Lauderdale Public Library offering curbside service

May 17, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT - Updated May 17 at 8:49 PM

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another North Alabama library is offering curbside service during the pandemic.

The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library is starting that service Monday.

You can pick up materials that you check out online, from noon until 4:30 on weekdays.

You can either go to the library’s website to fill out a form, or you can call them to make a reservation.

Right now they don’t know when they’ll reopen, but library employees want you to have books to read.

