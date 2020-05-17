Florence-Lauderdale Public Library offering curbside service

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another North Alabama library is offering curbside service during the pandemic.
The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library is starting that service Monday.
You can pick up materials that you check out online, from noon until 4:30 on weekdays.
You can either go to the library’s website to fill out a form, or you can call them to make a reservation.
Right now they don’t know when they’ll reopen, but library employees want you to have books to read.
