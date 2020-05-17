Albertville Municipal Court to resume on Tuesday

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville Municipal Court will resume on Tuesday, May 19th after being closed for weeks during the COVID pandemic.
Before you come to court on Tuesday, Albertville Police want to remind you to follow safety procedures.
1. Defendants will remain outside, until court personnel tells you to enter the courtroom.
2. Defendants only, no family or friends allowed to enter the courtroom.
3. Please wear a mask if you have one, or some kind of facial covering if at all possible.
4. Your temperature will be taken at the door, if you have a temperature you will not be allowed to enter courtroom.
5. Sanitize your hands at the door before entering the courtroom. Hand sanitizer will be available.
6. Seating will meet social distancing standards.
7. Wait on your name to be called, come up to the bench and speak with the prosecutor regarding your case.
8. Court entrance will be at the back of the building only.
9. Court exit will be at the front door only.
