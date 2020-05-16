Woman killed by motorcycle late Friday night in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and another injured after a motorcycle hit a person crossing University Dr. Friday night.
The crash happened just after midnight near the intersection of Yukon St. and University Dr. in Huntsville.
Lt. Chris Riley with HPD told WAFF, a woman was crossing University without using a crosswalk when the motorcycle hit her.
The woman died and the motorcycle driver has minor injuries.
As of right now, Riley said the case is still under investigation.
