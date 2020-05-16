What new safety measures will airports have due to COVID-19?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some travel experts say you could soon have to wait up to 4 hours in line at bigger airports across the country because of safety measures from the coronavirus. However, officials at the Birmingham Shuttleworth International Airport say that shouldn’t be a problem anytime soon.
According to the airline marketing consulting firm Simplifying, additional safety measures are being put in place at several airports, including " disinfectant tunnels" that spray sanitizers onto passengers and their bags, that kind of measures could cause longer wait times for passengers.
Candace O’Neil with the Birmingham Airport Authority says they don’t have disinfectant tunnels, but they are still taking precautions.
"Airlines are implementing practices for social distancing at the counter; some are also installing plexiglass for the extra distance between them and the passengers," according to O'Neil. "All of the airlines are requiring employees and passengers to wear face masks throughout their trip."
According to O’Niel, traffic is down 90% since the beginning of May. And while they would love to see that number grow, they do understand people staying at home.
"We know it's going to be a while before things return to normal like before the pandemic started," said O'Neil.
Officials at Birmingham Airport do recommend you come at least 90 minutes to 2 hours before your flight.
