Some North Alabama congregations to provide virtual Vacation Bible School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some North Alabama congregations don’t want children to miss out on vacation Bible school this year. The North Alabama Conference of The United Methodist Church posted an update on their website saying the Conference is planning to offer free virtual VBS.
“By using our collective resources, this VBS should be a fun and unique gathering of children across our conference,” says Conference Associate Director of Church Resourcing Rev. Emily Nelms Chastain.
According to the Conference’s web page, a group of 25 – 30 children’s ministry leaders from churches throughout the North Alabama Conference area banded together and established a covenant to work together to provide an accessible, online VBS. They agreed that this ministry resource would be free to any church or family and would make use of common things they could easily find in the house or backyard.
This summer’s conference-wide virtual VBS: “Little Bugs, Big Impact: Big and Small, God Uses Us All!” The hive of VBS activity will take place online and in backyards throughout North Alabama on July 13-17, 2020.
Registration to participate in the “Little Bugs, Big Impact: Big and Small, God Uses Us All!” virtual Vacation Bible School will open on Wednesday, May 20.
