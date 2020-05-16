Some courts not taking in-person hearings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite the Alabama Supreme Court lifting restrictions on in-person court hearings, some counties have decided to forego in-person hearings.
According to an order that was issued Friday, neither Montgomery County nor the judicial circuit that covers Elmore, Autauga, and Chilton counties will schedule in-person hearings despite the state Supreme Court’s new order.
The order was released by the state Supreme Court Wednesday after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey loosened restrictions in her safer at home order. The state Supreme Court order allowed in-person hearings to resume May 15 and continue through Aug. 15 at the authority of presiding judges.
Both circuits have elected to continue teleconference hearings due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
