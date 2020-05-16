Publix announces expanded store hours

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Publix has announced new, expanded store hours.
Starting Saturday, all Publix stores will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. the company announced.
Publix also says the pharmacy has returned to regular operating hours.
For the last several weeks, Publix has been operating under reduced hours due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The company recommends showing up around the 7 a.m. hour for those wishing to avoid crowded store hours.
