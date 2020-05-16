Pedestrian killed in early morning crash in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are investigating an early morning crash where a pedestrian was hit and killed.
Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed crossing from north to south on University Drive, outside the designated crosswalk. The incident happened around 12:30 Saturday morning.
HPD Spokesperson Lt. Michael Johnson tells WAFF the person riding the motorcycle that hit the pedestrian suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Right now, no charges have been filed. Police have not released the victims name.
