Muggy and warm Saturday

It is mild again to start us off this Saturday morning. They sky is mostly cloudy. Patchy fog is present, but most areas have full visibility. It will be warm again today with highs in the upper 80s. Isolated showers are possible today.
Sunday brings a similar scenario. Expect a warm and humid day with isolated showers. The rain chance increases into the evening and night with an approaching cold front.
A cold front will move through early Monday, sparking showers. Slightly cooler and drier air will move in during the beginning of the new workweek for Monday and into Tuesday. Temperatures could get into the upper 70s Tuesday. Expect a good dose of sunshine during the middle of next week. 80s for highs will continue.
