Man wanted on warrants runs from deputies, arrested in Morgan County
Man wanted on warrants arrested in Morgan County (Source: MCSD)
May 16, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT - Updated May 16 at 7:26 PM

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -Morgan County Deputies arrest a man wanted on warrants.

Deputies received tips through social media that 33-year-old Tony Gene Lang was in the 30 block of Lena Private Drive off Tallucah Road in Valhermoso Springs.

Lang ran from deputies on Friday. He was wanted on warrants for identity theft and 2nd degree domestic violence/stalking through Washington County.

Lang was transported to the Morgan County Jail. His bond is pending.

Additional charges are pending.

