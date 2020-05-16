Local businesses on reopening and ‘the new normal’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Life is somewhat starting to get back to normal, and that’s a big plus for businesses.
It’s been one week since many local shops and restaurants were allowed to reopen to customers under the state’s new order, but things look a little different than they did before. Face coverings, one-way aisles and social distancing have all become the new normal.
Our cameras stopped by Pants Store, Farm Burger and Neomode Hair Salon in Huntsville to chat about how difficult the past few weeks have been, what that new normal looks like and how they hope to get back to where they were before COVID-19.
