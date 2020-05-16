Isolated showers tonight; Scattered thunderstorms expected Sunday

More clouds will gradually move in this evening with warm temperatures overnight in the middle 60s, a few isolated showers will be possible into Sunday morning.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Sunday with warm and humid conditions with highs in the middle to upper 80s, a nice breeze from the south with guests over 15 mph may help with some of the stickiness. Scattered rain showers and storms will develop into the afternoon and evening hours, the biggest concerns will be locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.
A cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday and that will bring better chances for rain showers and thunderstorms through the day on Monday. Cloud cover and the cold front will knock down Monday’s temps into the middle 70s, rain showers and storms should depart by late evening Monday.
Temperatures will be below average to near normal for the rest of the week, highs on Tuesday will only be in the low to middle 70s. Sunny and dry weather will prevail for Wednesday through Friday with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible over Memorial Day weekend.
