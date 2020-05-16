Biplane crashes in Guntersville Lake Friday evening

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A biplane crashed in Lake Guntersville around 6 p.m. Friday night, according to the Guntersville Police Dept.
According to GPD, two people were able to get out of the plane safely.
The Guntersville Fire Department responded to the scene and helped to rescue the people. The police department and ALEA Marine Patrol were also there.
The biplane was pulled out of the water around 10 p.m. Friday night. A portion of Highway 69 was closed while crews got the plane out.
ALEA and the FAA will handle the investigation. When we have more information, we’ll give you the first alert.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.