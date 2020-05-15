Thrive Alabama to offer drive-up COVID-19 testing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More coronavirus testing is coming to the Tennessee Valley next week starting May 18.
Thrive Alabama will provide drive-up COVID-19 testing to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 600 St Clair Avenue. The testing will be provided without an appointment.
No physician order is required. If an individual has insurance, no co-pay will be required. Insurance is not required to receive testing.
If you are uninsured, you will not be charged.
Thrive does ask that each person must be age 6 or older to be tested. Patients will be called at the number they provide on the order form with their test results.
Due to the overwhelming demand for COVID-19 testing statewide and across the nation, Thrive Alabama cannot guarantee how quickly results will be available from the commercial lab. Individuals are asked to self-quarantine while waiting for test results.
If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they will need to continue to self-quarantine per CDC protocols. Members of the individual’s household and others who are in close contact do not necessarily need to be tested but should also self-quarantine.
