Thrive Alabama to offer drive-up COVID-19 testing
By Wade Smith | May 15, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT - Updated May 15 at 7:50 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More coronavirus testing is coming to the Tennessee Valley next week starting May 18.

Thrive Alabama will provide drive-up COVID-19 testing to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 600 St Clair Avenue. The testing will be provided without an appointment.

No physician order is required. If an individual has insurance, no co-pay will be required. Insurance is not required to receive testing.

If you are uninsured, you will not be charged.

Due to weather or testing supply availability, day and time is subject to change. To stay informed about COVID-19 testing follow Thrive Alabama on Facebook and Instagram.

Thrive does ask that each person must be age 6 or older to be tested. Patients will be called at the number they provide on the order form with their test results.

Due to the overwhelming demand for COVID-19 testing statewide and across the nation, Thrive Alabama cannot guarantee how quickly results will be available from the commercial lab. Individuals are asked to self-quarantine while waiting for test results.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they will need to continue to self-quarantine per CDC protocols. Members of the individual’s household and others who are in close contact do not necessarily need to be tested but should also self-quarantine.

For more information, visit Thrive Alabama’s web site.

