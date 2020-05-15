Students protest Madison City Schools’ graduation changes

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - School systems across the Tennessee Valley are rescheduling and reimagining graduation ceremonies. The changes range from new dates to new rules to keep students, family and friends safe.
Not everyone is happy with the new plans.
On Friday, nearly two dozen James Clemens students and parents hosted a sit-in outside the Madison City Board of Education building.
The school system recently announced graduation will happen on May 26 and 27. That’s a month earlier than originally planned.
The school system is also limiting students to four guest tickets instead of 10.
The changes are meant to allow graduation ceremonies to carry on with proper social distancing. But students we talked to today are frustrated with the situation.
“This graduation ceremony was one of the last things that we had for each other, for ourselves, since prom was canceled, since senior days were canceled, seniors events were canceled. We can’t have graduation parties, so this was our last thing to do together before we all leave,” said James Clemens student Nevaeh Eggleston.
Madison City Schools interim superintendent Eric Terrell sent a statement in response to the sit-in. He says strict health and safety protocols must be followed.
In regards to the venue choice, the statement says,"We love our seniors and are heartbroken over how COVID-19 has disrupted their senior year. I assure them that our faculty, staff and administrators are trying their best to give them a memorable graduation. While we respect their right to voice concerns regarding graduation plans, it must be emphasized that strict health and safety protocols must be followed. Other venues were not available or posed similar social distancing limitations - including the VBC, which also would have required a split graduation in addition to the uncertainty over a possible forced COVID-19 cancellation."
