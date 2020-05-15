South Huntsville Rosie’s temporarily closing after employee contracts COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rosie’s Mexican Cantina on South Memorial Parkway will be closed for a while.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant said one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. They said the employee reported not feeling well on May 9 and was sent home. The restaurant learned about the confirmed test on Friday.
This Rosie’s location will be closed until May 27.
Managers say they will take that time “extensively sanitize the entire restaurant” and prepare to reopen with dine-in service at 11 a.m. May 27.
