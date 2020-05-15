Shoals manufacturing facility confirms 8 COVID-19 cases

RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - 8 employees at Tiffin Motorhomes’ Red Bay manufacturing facility have tested positive for COVID-19 according to the company’s Chief Legal Officer.
Tiffin Motorhomes’ Chief Legal Officer Tony Riley said on Friday that the company tested 90 employees in the last 24 hours and found out that 8 of them were infected with COVID-19.
The company sanitized work areas where infected employees may have been.
The positive tests all came from one area of the company’s main manufacturing facility in Red Bay. It employees about 1100 people there.
Riley also said the company has taken several steps to mitigate the potential spread of coronavirus. That includes temperature checks before employees are allowed into the building, mask distribution, sanitization, and restricting the size of workplace gatherings and meetings. CDC guidelines to prevent coronavirus spread have also been posted throughout Tiffin Motorhomes’ facilities.
Tiffin Motorhomes reopened its manufacturing operations on April 6th, that was after a voluntary three-week shutdown.
The company also employees an on-site occupational health nurse and an on-site EMT.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.