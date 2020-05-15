As the return to classrooms near, the feature is unclear for Huntsville contract workers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools is aiming for a return to classroom learning in August, but which contract staffers will be in the building remains unclear.
The district is currently weighing two calendars that both begin on August 17.
It contracts with Spur, who helps fill various positions including receptionist, janitors and other service workers.
Spur contract employee and former Chapman School receptionist Jane Wood said she has yet to get word from either Spur or the district about returning to work.
“It’s going to be tight, especially if we don’t go back to the middle of August,” she said.
Wood said she’s getting unemployment benefits, and is financially stable for now.
However, she said some of her colleagues will likely look for other unemployment.
“I do. I do think they will, and I think that if things don’t get better I think a lot of them won’t be back."
School district Chief Communications Officer Craig Williams sent this statement:
“While HCS joins many organizations across the state and country in experiencing changes related to staffing needs, the district is continuing to contract with a staffing agency during the district’s Blended Learning Plan. The district will continue to monitor and assess evolving conditions that may impact staffing needs throughout the summer and when the school year is set to resume in August.”
Spur did not return a request for comment but in previous reporting its spokesperson said it’s providing resources for its 4,000 school based employees statewide.
Wood said the clock is ticking on her unemployment benefits, which she says end in July.
