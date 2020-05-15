Pure Barre Huntsville limiting class size to 9 for social distancing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Have you gotten your sweat on at your favorite gym yet?
If you have, I’m sure you’ve noticed the changes. Places that solely offer group work out classes have had to adapt big time.
About a month ago, WAFF 48′s Carl Prather showed you how the instructors at Pure Barre were keeping customers in shape with live stream classes.
They are still offering those, but this Wednesday they held their first in person class at the studio.
We went to a class Thursday to see what it’s like.
Right now the most people that can sign up is nine. That’s less than half the number of their regular capacity. When someone comes in for a class, they are asked a list of screening questions at the door. They are then assigned a number in the studio. That number shows them the area they need to stay in during class, so everyone stays six feet apart.
The staff is also wearing masks.
Co-owner Angelica Lee tells us she’s grateful people have been participating in the virtual classes, but is so excited to connect with the community in person again.
“When you have a class where you’re working out you feed off your clients energy, you feed off your neighbors energy, just natural competitiveness, you want to push yourself. So it’s really been challenging having to look at a camera and still trying to portray that same energy" Lee said.
Because space is so limited, Angelica recommends signing up on the app in advance.
