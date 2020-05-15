Overnight auto theft, drug investigation leads to two Huntsville arrests

While at the first search warrant location in the county, agents received unrelated complaints about narcotics sales at a music studio on Oster Drive. During that investigation, agents arrived to find Jamee Drake backing out of the property in a stolen 2017 Maserati Lavante. As he did, he threw drugs out of the car. Upon executing that search warrant, a stolen 2009 Mercedes R350 Mercedes and 2017 Corvette were also located.