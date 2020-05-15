Overnight auto theft, drug investigation leads to two Huntsville arrests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department released information pertaining to two Friday arrests.
Strategic Counterdrug Agents and the HPD Anti-Crime Team made two arrests in connection to auto theft and drug trafficking. Cash and weapons were also seized in the overnight 24-hr investigation.
Cousins, 31-year-old Damion Doral Drake and 27-year-old Jamee Shaquen Drake were arrested.
The investigation began earlier in the week with a tip about illegal narcotics sales occurring at a residence in north Madison county. This lead to several search warrants. When the first search warrant was being executed in northern Madison county, a trafficking amount of heroin and a stolen Jaguar F-Pace sports car was located.
Damion Drake was at this location and arrested for drug trafficking, receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. Several weapons and just under $50,000 were also located.
While at the first search warrant location in the county, agents received unrelated complaints about narcotics sales at a music studio on Oster Drive. During that investigation, agents arrived to find Jamee Drake backing out of the property in a stolen 2017 Maserati Lavante. As he did, he threw drugs out of the car. Upon executing that search warrant, a stolen 2009 Mercedes R350 Mercedes and 2017 Corvette were also located.
Jamee was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Receiving Stolen Property.
No further details are available at this time.
