Mentone camp owners cancel summer camp due to COVID-19

MENTONE, Ala. (WAFF) - Summer will not be the same this year in Mentone.
The city of Mentone has been known to be a popular attraction for camps for many years, but director Rob Hammond says they decided to close camp due to the coronavirus.
“Kids in different parts of the country are coming and they can come from a hot spot. Some of them may be in a different phase from other kids in other places, so we took a lot of that into consideration,: said Hammond.
So far, over 600 kids were registered for summer camp which costs between $2,000 to $3,000 for two weeks.
The financial impact to Hammond’s operation is huge.
“We’re going to have to refund or ask the parents to roll over until the next summer. The way camps operate they sign up, give a deposit, then the rest of the money is not due until camp time," said Hammond.
Co-owner of Camp Skyline, Larry Johnson, is taking the same safety measures for his camp.
He said under the safer at home mandate, it would be impossible to follow the guidelines.
“It’s not camp and it’s not what we do when we’re teaching the teamwork, the communication, bonding and trust. It’s kind of hard doing that staying six feet apart," said Johnson.
Hammond said 42 staff members at Camp Laney won’t be returning this summer.
Camp owners said they plan to provide virtual activities for campers as another option.
