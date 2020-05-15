Massage therapists taking precautions during COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With stress and anxiety levels high during COVID-19, you might be wanting to get a massage now more than ever - but how does that work with social distancing?
Fortunately, massage therapists like Brittnee Phillips with Willow’s Tranquility Massage in Huntsville are taking strict precautions to help keep their patients safe and still provide the care they need.
“I wear gloves now just to be sure that we have an extra layer of safety,” says Phillips. “I wear a mask, and I require my clients now to walk in with a mask on."
Clients are also asked to wait in their cars until their treatment rooms are ready and must have their temperatures taken before being seen.
While the new protocols have been an adjustment, Phillips says they’re needed for the time being.
“Some people don’t like you touching them with gloves on, but it’s a safety measure for both of us. So, it’s a little difficult for everybody trying to maneuver our way through this and try and keep everybody safe.”
Still, Phillips is grateful to be providing this care, especially during times like these.
“I’m relieved that I get to work and help people like I’ve always wanted to do.”
